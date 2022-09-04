PM Modi to interact with winners of National Awards to Teachers on 5 September

The National Awards to Teachers accords public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools

New Delhi: On the occasion of Teacher’s day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of National Awards to Teachers, 2022 at Seven Lok Kalyan Marg on 5 September, at 4:30 PM.

The purpose of the award is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The award will be conferred to 45 teachers by the President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. For the award this year, teachers from across the country have been selected through a rigorous and transparent online three stage process.

