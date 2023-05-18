India

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on 28 May

The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber. The current Parliament building was built in 1927. It will be converted into a museum

FP Staff May 18, 2023 22:54:28 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on 28 May

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on 28 May. PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly- constructed Parliament building on 28 May.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Modi on Thursday and extended an invitation to inaugurate the new building, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber, it added.

Related Articles

What's

What's different in new Parliament likely to be opened in May end?

What's

Karnataka Election 2023: BJP dropped PM Modi's road show in Bengaluru

In case of a joint sitting of both Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on 10 December 2020.

The new building has been built in record time with quality construction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

The present Parliament building was built in 1927. It will be converted into a museum, according to reports.

Over the years, the old building was found to be inadequate for present-day requirements.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 18, 2023 23:10:35 IST

TAGS:

also read

National Technology Day 2023: PM Modi launches multiple projects; quotes to share
India

National Technology Day 2023: PM Modi launches multiple projects; quotes to share

The day also marks the beginning of the 25th year of National Technology Day celebration, which will take place from 11 to 14 May

Karnataka Elections 2023 in numbers: 5.2 crore voters, 58,282 polling stations, 9.17 lakh first-timers
India

Karnataka Elections 2023 in numbers: 5.2 crore voters, 58,282 polling stations, 9.17 lakh first-timers

The BJP's campaign in Karnataka was largely led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the party hoping to break a 38-year-old anti-incumbency trend in the state. The JD(S) on the other hand ran a highly localised campaign led from the front by former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy

Papua New Guinea foreign minister's daughter splurges riches, shows off on social media; father resigns after outrage
World

Papua New Guinea foreign minister's daughter splurges riches, shows off on social media; father resigns after outrage

In response, Tkatchenko, referred to his daughter's critics as "primitive animals" because they are... Jealousy is a curse. “And, you know, these people clearly show that they have got nothing to do in their lives other than to put down"