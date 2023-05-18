PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on 28 May
The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber. The current Parliament building was built in 1927. It will be converted into a museum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly- constructed Parliament building on 28 May.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Modi on Thursday and extended an invitation to inaugurate the new building, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.
The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber, it added.
In case of a joint sitting of both Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.
The prime minister laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on 10 December 2020.
The new building has been built in record time with quality construction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.
The present Parliament building was built in 1927. It will be converted into a museum, according to reports.
Over the years, the old building was found to be inadequate for present-day requirements.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament.
With inputs from PTI
