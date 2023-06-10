PM Modi to inaugurate India's first-ever National Training Conclave in Delhi tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first-ever National Training Conclave in New Delhi tomorrow.

The National Training Conclave is located at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre Pragati Maidan.

According to a release by the prime minister’s office, Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

“Prime Minister has been a proponent of improving the governance process and policy implementation in the country through capacity building of civil service. Guided by this vision, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) – ‘Mission Karmayogi’ was launched to prepare a future-ready civil service with the right attitude, skills and knowledge. This Conclave is yet another step in this direction,” it read.

The National Training Conclave, hosted by the Capacity Building Commission, has been established to foster different institutes of civil services training and strengthen the training infrastructure for civil servants across the country.

The conclave will see the participation of more than 1500 representatives from training institutes, including Central Training Institutes, State Administrative Training Institutes, Regional and Zonal Training Institutes, and Research institutes.

The statement further read, “This diverse gathering will foster the exchange of ideas, identify the challenges being faced and opportunities available, and generate actionable solutions and comprehensive strategies for capacity building.”

The conclave will have eight-panel discussions, each focusing on key concerns pertinent to Civil services training institutes such as faculty development, training impact assessment and content digitisation, among others.

With inputs from ANI

