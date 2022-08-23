PM Modi to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab on 24 August

Tight security arrangements have been made by the Punjab Police for the high-profile visit to Mullanpur in Mohali, officials said on Tuesday

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on Wednesday and inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Tight security arrangements have been made by the Punjab Police for the high-profile visit to Mullanpur in Mohali, officials said on Tuesday.

The hospital has been built by the central government at a cost of over Rs 660 crore. It is a tertiary care hospital of 300 bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modalities like surgery, radiotherapy and medical oncology - Chemotherapy, immunotherapy and Bone marrow transplant, read a statement.

This project is significant since there have been numerous reports of increasing cancer prevalence in parts of Punjab and people being forced to go to other states for affordable cancer treatment. This issue was so rampant that a train from Bathinda was known as a Cancer train, the statement added.

The hospital will act as a hub of cancer care. A 100-bedded cancer hospital by Centre is functional since 2018 in Sangrur.

How cancer treatment is being made affordable and accessible in India since 2014:

Treatment of cancer under the Ayushman Bharat has been one of the prime focus areas to safeguard the beneficiaries from catastrophic expenditure of cancer treatment. Health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakhs per family per year is provided for secondary or tertiary care hospitalisation. Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy packages, along with surgical oncology are covered as part of cancer treatment in the empanelled hospitals under the scheme. A total of 435 procedures have been defined for the treatment of cancer.

Significant focus on Oncology in its various aspects has been ensured in the new AIIMS that are being established under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). Cancer care facilities are also being established in other medical colleges under PMSSY.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, put out a list of 390 anti-cancer non-scheduled medicines with MRP reduction up to 87 per cent in 2019.

The functional Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) have done more than 10.33 crore screenings for oral cancer, more than 3.41 crore screenings for cervical cancer in women and more than 5.06 crore screenings for breast cancer in women (as on April 2022).

Major cancer hospitals recently inaugurated by PM recently:

On 28 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated to the nation seven cancer hospitals in Assam at a function in Dibrugarh. These cancer hospitals are built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat. During the function, Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals at Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat.

On 7 January, the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata was inaugurated by PM Modi. It is a 460-bedded hospital.

