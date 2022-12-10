New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on Sunday the first phase of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, an expressway spanning a distance of nearly 520 km and connecting Nagpur with Shirdi in Maharashtra. The Prime Minister will visit the states of Maharashtra and Goa on December 11, to inaugurate a number of infrastructural projects.

Billed as one of India’s longest expressways, the 701 km stretch is being built at an estimated cost of about Rs 55,000 crore. It will pass through nearly ten districts of Maharashtra and the prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway will also help improve the connectivity of 14 adjoining districts, thereby helping in the development of about 24 districts of Maharashtra, including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and northern Maharashtra.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg or as it is also called the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project is a major step towards giving shape to the Prime Minister’s vision of improved connectivity and infrastructure across the country, according to an official statement.

Built in keeping with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure and connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti, the Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and other popular tourist locations like the Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, etc.

The newly-built expressway has the potential to be a game-changer in providing major impetus for the economic development of Maharashtra, the statement read.

On his visit to Maharashtra and Goa on December 11, the Prime Minister will also flag off two metro trains — from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) — at the Khapri Metro Station. The first phase of the Nagpur Metro has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,650 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Nagpur Metro Phase- II, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6,700 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.