PM Modi to inaugurate first-ever medical college in Silvassa, hold roadshow in Daman

Daman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a medical college in Silvassa town situated in the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Apart from this, he will also launch various developmental projects worth Rs 4,800 crore in both UTs.

Modi is also expected to hold a 16-kilometer-long roadshow in Daman, later in the evening.

As per the schedule released by the officials, Modi will reach Silvassa, the capital of Dadra and Nagar Haveli district, on Tuesday to inaugurate the centrally-funded ‘NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute’ and other allied buildings on the campus which were built at a cost of Rs 203 crore.

The inauguration of the first-ever medical college in the UTs of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has become a ray of hope for the people living in the region, 40 per cent of whom are tribals.

Its infrastructure features state-of-the-art amenities such as a multi-story library, academic block with four lecture halls and an auditorium, club house, residential accommodation for faculty and hostel for students, and provision for outdoor and indoor games.

Following a tour of the medical college, the PM will address people in the village of Sayli situated near the town of Silvassa.

From the same venue, he would inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects for the entire Union Territory located adjoining Gujarat. In all, the PM will launch projects worth Rs 4,804.64 crore during his day-long visit, said the officials.

In the evening, Modi will travel to Daman town of the Union Territory where he will hold a 16-km-long roadshow, which will pass from a newly-developed seafront road, they said.

With an aim to turn Daman into a major tourist hotspot, the development of a state-of-the-art infrastructure project called ‘Devka Promenade and Seafront’ was started in May 2018 and completed in March 2023 at a cost of Rs 165.10 crore, said a release.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.