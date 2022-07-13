PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway on 16 July

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway on 29 February, 2020

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on 16 July and inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway at Kaitheri village in Jalaun district.

The event will take place at around 11:30 am, read a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

"The government has been committed to enhancing connectivity across the country, a key feature of which has been the work towards improvement in road infrastructure," the statement read.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway on 29 February, 2020. The work on the expressway has been completed within 28 months and it will now be inaugurated by the prime minister.

The 296 km, four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crores, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and can later be expanded upto six lanes as well.

It extends from NH-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway. It passes through seven districts, viz. Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.

Along with improving connectivity in the region, the Bundelkhand Expressway will also give a major boost to economic development, resulting in the creation of thousands of jobs for the local people. Work on the creation of industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun districts, next to the Expressway, has already been started, the statement added.

