PM Modi to inaugurate Arunachal’s first greenfield airport, calls it a boon for commerce and connectivity in Northeast

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh — the Donyi Polo Airport, in Hollangi, Itanagar– on Saturday. He had laid the foundation stone for the airport in February 2019.

“Tomorrow, 19th November, is a special day for Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast. The Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar will be inaugurated. This is the 1st greenfield airport in the state. Commerce and connectivity will gain immensely from this project,” PM Modi said in a tweet on Friday.

Marking the rapid development in the northeastern region, the new airport is a reminder of the revolution in the aviation sector in the Northeast.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister will also dedicate the Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation. Citing the rapid progress in development in the Northeastern region, PM Modi tweeted, “In Itanagar tomorrow, I will also dedicate the Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation. This project is going to transform the energy related infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh. The focus on green energy is also appreciable.”

Work on the new airport has been completed within a short span of time, despite the huge challenges posed due to the Covid-19 pandemic for a couple of years in between when infrastructural work had come to a standstill.

The Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport for the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the North-East region to 16. From 1947 to 2014, only nine airports were built in the North-East. In a short span of eight years since then, the BJP-led government at the Centre has built a total of seven airports in the North-East.

Airports in five northeastern states, namely, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have seen flights take off for the first time in 75 years.

Aircraft movement in the North-East has also witnessed an increase by a massive 113% since 2014, from 852 per week in 2014 to 1817 per week in 2022, statistics show.

