PM Modi to inaugurate Arunachal’s first greenfield airport, calls it a boon for commerce and connectivity in Northeast
The Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport for the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the North-East region to 16
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh — the Donyi Polo Airport, in Hollangi, Itanagar– on Saturday. He had laid the foundation stone for the airport in February 2019.
“Tomorrow, 19th November, is a special day for Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast. The Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar will be inaugurated. This is the 1st greenfield airport in the state. Commerce and connectivity will gain immensely from this project,” PM Modi said in a tweet on Friday.
Marking the rapid development in the northeastern region, the new airport is a reminder of the revolution in the aviation sector in the Northeast.
In Arunachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister will also dedicate the Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation. Citing the rapid progress in development in the Northeastern region, PM Modi tweeted, “In Itanagar tomorrow, I will also dedicate the Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation. This project is going to transform the energy related infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh. The focus on green energy is also appreciable.”
Work on the new airport has been completed within a short span of time, despite the huge challenges posed due to the Covid-19 pandemic for a couple of years in between when infrastructural work had come to a standstill.
The Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport for the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the North-East region to 16. From 1947 to 2014, only nine airports were built in the North-East. In a short span of eight years since then, the BJP-led government at the Centre has built a total of seven airports in the North-East.
Airports in five northeastern states, namely, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have seen flights take off for the first time in 75 years.
Aircraft movement in the North-East has also witnessed an increase by a massive 113% since 2014, from 852 per week in 2014 to 1817 per week in 2022, statistics show.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Jaswant Singh Rawat: The Mahaveer who stood up to the enemy till last breath
Maha Veer Chakra (MVC) awardee Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat truly lived up to the epithet 'Maha Veer' by laying down his life after single-handedly holding off hundreds of Chinese soldiers for three days in the icy heights of Arunachal Pradesh during the 1962 war between India and China
China and India's eastern sector: Why LAC infra cannot remain poor to prevent any PLA misadventure
It is imperative that all-weather roads all along the LAC must be constructed, and on a war footing
How China is surreptitiously poaching Brahmaputra waters to hurt India
The Chinese government is building a tunnel over 1,000 kilometers long to take water from the Brahmaputra to the arid regions in western China. Starting near Tsangmo in Tibet, the tunnel will stretch to the Taklamakan desert in Xinjiang