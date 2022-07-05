PM Modi to inaugurate 50th anniversary celebrations of Agradoot newspaper group
Established by Kanak Sen Deka, a senior journalist, Assam Agradoot was started as an Assamese bi-weekly. In 1995, Dainik Agradoot, a daily newspaper, was started
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers on Wednesday via video conferencing.
According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chief patron of Agradoot's Golden jubilee celebration committee, will also be present on the occasion.
Agradoot was started as an Assamese bi-weekly. It was established by Kanak Sen Deka, a senior journalist of Assam.
In 1995, Dainik Agradoot, a daily newspaper, was started and it has developed as a trusted and influential voice of Assam.
