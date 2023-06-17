PM Modi to inaugurate 5 new Vande Bharat trains on June 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil five new Vande Bharat Express trains simultaneously on June 27.

The trains that will be inaugurated by PM Modi after he returns from his official US visit will run between Goa-Mumbai, Patna-Ranchi, Bhopal-Indore, Bhopal-Jabalpur, and Bangalore-Hubli-Dharwad.

With the introduction of these new trains, the total number of Vande Bharat trains running on the country’s rail network will reach on 23.

PM Modi and Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were scheduled to inaugurate the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat earlier this month but the unfortunate mishap in Odisha’s Balasore postponed the inauguration ceremony.

The Vande Bharat Express trains are known for their state-of-the-art amenities, including comfortable seating, advanced safety features, and enhanced passenger services. These trains are designed to operate at semi-high speeds, ensuring faster connectivity and reducing travel time between cities.

The introduction of these new Vande Bharat Express trains on additional routes is expected to boost tourism, trade, and economic development in the regions they serve. It will also provide a significant impetus to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, as these trains are manufactured domestically, contributing to the growth of the country’s manufacturing sector.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.