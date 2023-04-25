PM Modi to hold interactive meeting with 50 lakh party workers virtually in poll-bound Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold an interactive meeting with 50 lakh BJP workers virtually in poll-bound Karnataka on April 27.

Party workers from 58,112 booths would join the meeting, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje told reporters here on Tuesday.

She said the Prime Minister will join the millions of party workers to ensure that the double-engine government returns to power in Karnataka.

“As part of the effort, he will speak to the workers to encourage them to work (more) for the party,” the Minister added.

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

PM Modi inaugurates India’s first water metro in Kerala’s Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated India’s first Water Metro that connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city.

Kochi Water Metro, one of its kind project in the world connecting Kochi’s islands to the mainland is ready to start the service.

The country’s first Water Metro service will provide safe, affordable and pocket-friendly travel for people in and around Kochi and also tourists from across the world.

“It’s a different boat. Being an electric boat for the first time in India, we have many challenges. But we have received training at Indian Maritime University. So no problem. 12 trips per boat during peak time. It takes 20 minutes from one terminal to another. We can carry 96 passengers and 4 crew members so that 100 people,” Jayes, Boat master said.

Initially, Water Metro will start sailing with 8 electric-hybrid boats in two routes that are, Highcourt- Vypin and Vyttila- Kakkanad stretches.

The single journey ticket fare for the High Court – Vypin route will be Rs 20. The fare for Vyttila- Kakkanad route will be Rs 30.

