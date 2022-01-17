PM Modi to deliver 'State of the World' special address at WEF's Davos Agenda today

The event will also witness the participation of head of states, top industry leaders, international organisations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver the 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda on Monday.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi will address the WEF at 8.30 pm IST via video conference on Tuesday, the office said in a press release.

The virtual event will be held from 17-21 January.

The event will also witness the participation of head of states, top industry leaders, international organisations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.

The WEF has said 'Davos Agenda 2022' will be the first global platform for key world leaders to share their visions for 2022 and it is being convened on the theme of 'The State of the World'.

The Forum has been hosting its annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos for 50 years, but it could not take place in 2021 due to the pandemic and has been deferred till early summer for this year as well.

Now, an online 'Davos Agenda' summit would be held for the second consecutive year on the dates originally scheduled for the physical annual meeting.

Schedule

Monday: The World Economic Forum's five-day online Davos Agenda summit will begin on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping scheduled to deliver their special addresses on 'state of the world' on the first day itself.

This will be followed by two virtual sessions — the first on COVID-19 and the second on technology cooperation in the fourth industrial revolution.

Modi will deliver his special address on Monday evening, which would be followed by the address of United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Tuesday: Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett and Japan's prime minister Kishida Fumio are scheduled to deliver their respective special addresses on Tuesday, when special sessions would also be held on global social contract and challenges of vaccine equity, which would be attended by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Serum Institute of India chief Adar Poonawalla, among others.

Wednesday: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will deliver a special address on Wednesday. Besides, there would be sessions on energy transition, scaling up climate innovation and Latin America outlook.

Thursday: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Indonesian president Joko Widodo are scheduled to deliver their special addresses on Thursday, when special sessions would be held on ESG (environmental, social and governance) metrics for a sustainable future; the next frontier for knowledge and action; and restoring trust in global trade and supply chains.

Friday: On the last day, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison and Nigeria's vice-president Yemi Osinbajo will deliver their special addresses. Besides, there would be special sessions on the global economy, building future preparedness and accelerating a nature-positive economy.

World leaders delivering “State of the World” Special Addresses will include:

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan António Guterres, Secretary-General, United Nations Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Israel Janet L. Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury of the United States Yemi Osinbajo, Vice-President of Nigeria Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany

The programme will also feature speakers including:

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO) Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency José Pedro Castillo Terrones, President of Peru Ivan Duque, President of Colombia Anthony S. Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health of the United States of America Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment of Egypt Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Alejandro Giammattei, President of Guatemala Al Gore, Vice-President of the United States (1993-2001) and Chairman and Co-Founder, Generation Investment Management Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy of Brazil Paula Ingabire, Minister of Information Communication Technology and Innovation of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda John F. Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate of the United States of America Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank Guillermo Lasso, President of Ecuador Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organization (WTO) Abdulaziz Bin Salman Bin AbdulazizAl Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia Nicolas Schmit, Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, European Commission François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Central Bank of France Sarah bint Yousif Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica, Office of the President of Costa Rica

