PM Modi to chair meeting with Union Ministers amid cabinet reshuffle buzz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with the Union Council of Ministers on July 3 amid talks of a cabinet reshuffle.

The meeting will be held at the newly-built convention centre in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. The last cabinet meeting was held in January. This meeting, however, holds significance as the Modi-led government completed nine years. Also, the country is set to go to the polls next year.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the prime minister held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and other key leaders at Modi’s residence.

However, no public announcements have been made yet, Nadda’s presence at the meeting gave rise to speculations over a possible rejig in the cabinet as well as at state-level.

The last major cabinet shuffle happened in 2021 when over 12 ministers lost their portfolios, including leaders like Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Santosh Gangwar.

In May, the party also removed Kiren Rijiju as the law minister and made him the head of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

In an effort to ensure another landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up efforts with National President JP Nadda scheduled to meet senior leaders from across the country for three days beginning July 6.

Meanwhile, five states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana — are slated for assembly elections later this year.

The party has classified the states and union territories into three zones – north, south and east for the purpose of meetings to evolve a cohesive and coherent strategy. The leaders will also be told about the election preparedness efforts to be undertaken in the states.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.