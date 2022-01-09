PM Modi to chair COVID-19 review meeting today as India logs highest infections in 224 days
The case tally of the Omicron variant of the virus has reached 3,623 in the country with Maharashtra accounting for the highest number of Omicron cases — 1,009 infections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country as the Omicron variant of the virus fuels a surge in the infection.
Government sources said the meeting is scheduled for around 4:30 pm.
According to the data updated at 8 am on Sunday, a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days. On 29 May last year, India had logged 1,65,553 infections in a day. Meanwhile the case tally of the Omicron variant of the virus has reached 3,623 in the country.
Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (1009), followed by Delhi (513) and Karnataka (441).
With inputs from agencies
