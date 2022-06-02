PM Modi to attend UP Investors summit tomorrow, lay foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth over Rs 80,000 crores

Prime Minister ​​​​​​​Narendra Modi will also be addressing a public function at Paraunkh village in Kanpur and visiting Pathri Mata Mandir with President Ram Nath Kovind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a one-day Uttar Pradesh visit on Friday, 3 June. After arriving in Lucknow, PM Modi will attend the UP Investors Summit after which he along with President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Pathri Mata Mandir in Kanpur.

"Around 11 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow where he will attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit. Around 1:45 pm, the Prime Minister will reach Paraunkh village, Kanpur, where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir," a release by Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Thursday.

During the Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 or the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth over Rs 80,000 crores. The projects encompass diverse sectors like agriculture and allied, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and Textiles among others. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country.

The Prime Minister will also be visiting Dr. B R Ambedkar Bhawan and then head to Milan Kendra which is the ancestral house of President Kovind

The Milan Kendra has been donated for public use and converted to a community centre. Both the President and Prime Minister will then attend a public function at Paraunkh village around 2:30 pm on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2018 was held on 21 and 22 February 2018, with the first Ground Breaking Ceremony being held on 29 July, 2018 and second Ground Breaking Ceremony on 28 July 2019.

During the first Ground Breaking Ceremony, foundation of 81 projects worth more than Rs 61,500 crore was laid, while in the second Ground Breaking Ceremony, foundation of 290 projects with investments of more than Rs 67,000 crore was laid.

