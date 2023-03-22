PM Modi to address ‘One World TB Summit’ at Varanasi on Friday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 1780 crores at Varanasi’s Sampurnanand Sanskrit University grounds on Friday. The prime minister will also address the ‘One World TB Summit’ at the Rudrakash Convention Centre during a visit to his parliamentary constituency.

To mark the World Tuberculosis Day, Prime Minister Modi will address the ‘One World TB Summit’. The summit is being organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Stop TB Partnership. Set up in 2001, the Stop TB Partnership is a United Nations backed organisation that amplifies the voices of the people, communities, and countries affected by the disease.

As part of the event, the prime minister will launch various initiatives including the TB-Mukt Panchayat initiative; an official pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT); a family-centric care model for TB and also release India’s annual TB Report 2023. PM Modi will also award select states, UTs and districts for their efforts towards eradicating TB.

In March 2018 during the ‘End TB’ summit held in national capital Delhi, PM Modi had called for the country to achieve TB-related sustainable development goals targets by 2025, five years ahead of the stipulated time.

The ‘One World TB Summit’ is looking at providing an opportunity to further deliberate upon the targets as the country moves forward to meet its objectives.

The summit will also be an opportunity to showcase learnings from National TB Elimination Programmes. Global delegates from over 30 countries are scheduled to be present at the summit.

Development initiatives in Varanasi

Over the last nine years, Prime Minister Modi has put special emphasis on transforming the landscape of Varanasi and enhancing ease of living for the people living in the city and adjoining areas. Taking another step in this direction, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1780 crore, during the programme at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Passenger Ropeway from Varanasi Cantt station to Godowlia. The cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 645 crores. The ropeway system will be 3.75 km in length with five stations. This will help movement of tourists, pilgrims and residents of Varanasi.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a 55 MLD sewage treatment plant at Bhagwanpur under the ‘Namami Ganga Scheme’, to be built at cost of more than Rs. 300 crores. Under the Khelo India Scheme, the foundation stone of Phase 2 and 3 of redevelopment work of the Sigra Stadium will be laid by the Prime Minister.

The foundation stone of a LPG bottling plant at Isarwar village, Sewapuri to be built by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd will also be laid by the PM. Other projects including a primary health centre in Bharthara village; floating jetty with changing rooms, among others will also be initiated.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Prime Minister will dedicate 19 drinking water schemes, which will benefit more than 3 lakh people of 63 Gram Panchayats. To further strengthen the rural drinking water system, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of 59 drinking water schemes under the Mission.

He will dedicate various projects under the Varanasi Smart City Mission including redevelopment work of Rajghat and Mahmoorganj government schools; beautification of internal city roads; redevelopment of 6 parks and ponds of the city among others.

