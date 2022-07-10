PM Modi to address Natural Farming Conclave today via video conferencing
As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister in his address at Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan in March 2022 exhorted at least 75 farmers in each village to adopt the natural way of farming
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Natural Farming Conclave on Sunday at 11:30 AM via video conferencing, said a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.
As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister in his address at Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan in March 2022 exhorted at least 75 farmers in each village to adopt the natural way of farming, added the statement.
Guided by this vision of the Prime Minister, Surat District undertook a concerted and coordinated effort to sensitise and motivate different stakeholders and institutions like farmer groups, elected representatives, talathis, Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs), Cooperatives, Banks etc, in the district to help farmers in adoption of Natural Farming, as per the statement.
Consequently, at least 75 farmers were identified in each Gram Panchayat and were motivated and trained to undertake Natural Farming. The farmers were trained in 90 different clusters resulting in the training of more than 41,000 farmers across the district.
The conclave is being organised in Surat, Gujarat and will witness the participation of thousands of farmers and all other stakeholders who have made the adoption of Natural farming in Surat, a success story. The conclave will also be attended by the Governor and Chief Minister of Gujarat.
