On the occasion of National Technology Day 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday inaugurated a programme in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple scientific projects worth over Rs 5800 crore.

Know what all PM Modi gave India on National Technology Day 2023:

1. Dedicated to the nation the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Visakhapatnam.

2. Women and Children Cancer Hospital Building at Navi Mumbai.

3. Dedicated to the nation the National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility and Radiological Research Unit at Navi Mumbai.

4. Dedicated to the nation Fission Molybdenum-99 Production Facility in Mumbai; and Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Plant at Visakhapatnam.

5. Laid the foundation stone for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Jatni; Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

6. Laid the foundation stone for Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory India (LIGO-India)

7. PM Modi also released a commemorative stamp and coin on the 25th National Technology Day.

“I can never forget the day when Atal Ji made the announcement of India’s successful Nuclear Testing,” PM Modi said.

“In Atal Ji’s words, we have never stopped on our journey and never surrendered to any challenge that has come our way. We have to make the nation Viksit and Aatmnirbhar,” PM Modi added.

“The Tinker-preneurs of India will soon become leading entrepreneurs of the world,” he said.

