PM Modi stresses 'India must use G20 leadership to focus on global welfare' in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 95th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. During his speech, he spoke about India’s G-20 presidency and termed it as ‘a huge opportunity for India’. He also praised the launch of the Vikram-S rocket, the first one built by India’s private sector, into space. Speaking about innovations in technology sector, he said that the country is ‘moving fast in the field of drones’.

G-20 presidency for India

PM Modi said, “The G-20 has a partnership comprising two-thirds of the world’s population, three-fourths of world trade, and 85 per cent of world’s GDP. You can imagine – India will become such a big and powerful country after three days from now i.e. from the 1 December.”

“People from across the country have written to me about how proud they are that India has got the G-20 presidency… the Presidency of G-20 has arrived as a big opportunity for us. We have to focus on global good, world welfare- whether it is peace or unity, sensitivity towards the environment, or sustainable development- India has solutions to challenges related to these. The theme that we have given “One Earth, One Family, One Future” shows our commitment to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he added.

Vikram-S launch

The Prime Minister said, “In the 18th of November, the whole country witnessed new history being made in the space sector. On this day, India sent its first such rocket into space, which was designed and prepared by the private sector of India. The name of this rocket is – ‘Vikram-S’.”

Sharing space sector with neighbouring countries

“India is sharing its success in the space sector with its neighbouring countries as well. Just yesterday, India launched a satellite, which has been jointly developed by India and Bhutan. This satellite will send pictures of very good resolution which will help Bhutan in the management of its natural resources. The launching of this satellite is a reflection of the strong Indo-Bhutan relations,” the Indian leader said.

Innovations in technology sector

The Indian Premier said, “When we are talking about innovations related to technology, how can we forget drones? India is also moving fast in the field of drones. A few days ago we saw how apples were transported through drones in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Kinnaur is a remote district of Himachal and there is heavy snowfall in this season.”

Export of Electrical Musical Instruments

“You will be pleased to know that in the last eight years the export of musical instruments from India has increased three and a half times. Talking about Electrical Musical Instruments; their export has increased 60 times. This shows that the craze for Indian culture and music is increasing all over the world. The biggest buyers of Indian Musical Instruments are developed countries like USA, Germany, France, Japan and UK,” he said.

