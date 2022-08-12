PM Modi still top favourite among citizens, will lead party to victory in 2024 polls, reveals survey

The “Mood of the Nation” survey, conducted by India Today in association with C-Voter between February and August reached out to about 122,016 respondents of which 53 per cent favoured Narendra Modi as the next prime minister

According to a survey conducted by India Today in association with C-Voter, if elections were held today, the NDA government would be in the lead. However, it would have to bear the brunt of Nitish Kumar leaving the alliance in Bihar.

Modi’s ruling coalition, which currently has over 300 MPs in the lower house would win 286 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha if elections are held now, according to the survey. The recent exit of a key coalition partner may cost the ruling alliance some 21 seats from an earlier projection of 307 seats, reports Bloomberg.

It also revealed that with general elections less than two years away Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to remain by far the most popular choice to lead the country.

The “Mood of the Nation” survey, conducted between February and August reached out to about 122,016 respondents. A large part of the poll was held before Nitish Kumar and his Janata Dal (United) party in Bihar cut ties with Modi’s coalition on Tuesday.

Close to 53 per cent of respondents favoured Narendra Modi as the next prime minister. While only nine per cent backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and seven per cent were in favour of Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for the top post.

Forty per cent respondents rated Congress's role as Opposition as 'good', while 34 per cent rated it as 'poor'. The survey revealed that 23 per cent respondents believed Rahul Gandhi to be best suited to revive the Congress, while 16 per cent backed former prime minister Manmohan Singh for the role. Meanwhile, 14 per cent believed Sachin Pilot would be able to revive the party, while only 9 per cent favoured Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the role.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.