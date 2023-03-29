PM Modi stands out as Hero No. 1 for me, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands out as Hero No. 1 for me,” said Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the third edition of News18 Rising India Conclave as he spoke about the importance of leadership.

“Everyone has several heroes in his life. Following only one person’s ideology is not good. Today, I am working under PM Modi’s leadership. We learn a lot from him. PM Modi has been an inspiration for me. If I have to recognise one hero, then PM Modi stands out as Hero No 1 for me,” Goyal said.

The minister also said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former PM of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have also inspired him.

Modi surname controversy

Speaking on the 2019 ‘Modi surname’ defamation case in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by a Surat Court, Goyal said: “Rahul Gandhi did not apologise and also insulted the whole OBC community.”

The court has sentenced the Congress scion to two years in jail. He is currently on bail.

The case was filled after Gandhi, during a public rally ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said: “… why all thieves have Modi surname.”

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the case.

Opposition parties in India stepped up their offensive against the Narendra Modi government and observed a “black day for democracy”.

Reacting to Congress’ action, Goyal said: “Raising questions over the integrity of institutions is the Congress strategy to put pressure on courts and institution.”

When asked if democracy in India is in danger? Goyal again attacked the Opposition and said, “I believe the corrupt are in danger.”

“India is today safe and secures no outside hand should try to disturb India,” the Union Minister added.

(With inputs from agencies)

