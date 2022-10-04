PM Modi speaks to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, conveys India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts
During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Both the leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The telephonic conversation between the two leaders comes nearly two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilisation, which he portrayed as a fight to the death with the US and its allies, especially NATO members.
During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy.
The Prime Minister expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts.
PM Modi also reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.
The Prime Minister emphasised the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine. He underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment.
The two leaders also touched upon important areas of bilateral cooperation, following up on their last meeting in Glasgow in November 2021.
With inputs from agencies
