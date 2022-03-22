PM Modi speaks to Boris Johnson, reiterates India’s appeal for cessation of Russia-Ukraine hostilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson had a detailed discussion on the situation in Ukraine

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on phone today.

The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the situation in Ukraine.

Modi reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He emphasized India's belief in respect for international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, as the basis of the contemporary world order.

The issues of bilateral interests were also discussed by the two leaders. They agreed on the potential of further deepening cooperation in various areas including trade, technology, investments, defence and security, and people-to-people relations. Prime Minister Modi expressed his satisfaction at the positive momentum in the ongoing negotiations on the bilateral Free Trade Agreement. He also appreciated the progress in implementing the 'India-UK Roadmap 2030' adopted during the Virtual Summit between both leaders last year.

Modi conveyed his desire to welcome Boris Johnson in India at an early date, as per mutual convenience.

