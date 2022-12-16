PM Modi speaks on telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas of energy, trade and defence and security during the conversation
New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Both the leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas of energy, trade and defence and security during the conversation.
“Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation, and other key areas,” Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.
In the context of the ongoing Ukraine war, PM Modi reiterated to Putin his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward.
During the conversation, the Indian Prime Minister briefed the Russian president on India’s ongoing Presidency of G20 and highlighted its key priorities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also told the Russian President that he is looking forward to both countries working together during India’s Chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
“The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch with each other,” PMO said.
The telephonic conversation came days after it emerged that PM Modi will not be travelling to Moscow for the annual India-Russia summit this year.
Putin visited India last year for the summit.
