PM Modi slams Opposition for obstructing development works, says they keep political interests above society, country

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Opposition of obstructing development works and said that they keep their political interests above that of society and the country.

"Many times, the opposition parties put some obstacles in the government's work as they could not implement the decisions taken by them when they were in power," PM Modi said addressing a programme marking the 10th death anniversary of late Harmohan Singh Yadav via video conferencing.

"Now, if they (decisions) are implemented, they (Opposition) oppose it. People of the country don't like it," PM Modi said, stressing in recent times, a trend of keeping "ideology or political interests above the interests of society and the country" is being witnessed.

The Prime Minister further said that it is the responsibility of every political party that opposing a party or an individual should not turn against the country.

"Ideologies have their own place but, country is first, society is first, nation is first," he added.

Honouring former Rajya Sabha MP and Samajwadi Party member Harmohan Singh Yadav on his death anniversary, PM Modi said: "When the country's democracy was crushed during the Emergency, all the major parties came together and fought to save the Constitution. Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav Ji was also a fighting soldier of that struggle."

The Prime Minister also said, "Today is a very big day for our democracy as the new President has been sworn in." He said that the first time after India's independence, a woman from tribal community is going to lead the country.

Harmohan Singh Yadav was a towering figure and leader of the Yadav community. He remained active in politics for a long time and served in various capacities as MLC, MLA, member of Rajya Sabha and chairman of ‘Akhil Bhartiya Yadav Mahasabha’.

Harmohan Singh Yadav was also instrumental in establishing many educational institutions in and around Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh with the help of his son Sukhram Singh.

Harmohan Singh Yadav was awarded Shaurya Chakra in 1991 for display of valour in protecting the lives of several Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

