PM Modi REVEALS why he took ride in Delhi metro on his way to DU centenary fest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled in Delhi metro to address the centenary celebrations of Delhi University on Friday and his video has gone viral with many asking why the leader opted public transport?

Addressing the function in DU, PM Modi shared told why he travelled via the metro to the university campus.

“Coming to the campus becomes more joyful when you travel with colleagues. Two friends together chatting about everything under the sun — from Israel to Moon. Kaunsi film dekhi? (which film did you watch), OTT par wo series achhi hai? (Is that series on OTT worth watching), Wo wali reel dekhi ya nahi dekhi? (Did you see that reel trending on Instagram) So today, I also took Delhi metro to chat with my young friends,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi shared photos of his metro ride with youngsters as his co-passengers.

On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers. pic.twitter.com/G9pwsC0BQK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2023

BJP shared video on its Twitter handle showing the Indian Prime Minister using smart cards to enter the metro premises amid tight security.

PM Shri @narendramodi takes Delhi Metro to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/h39YnjMUoc — BJP (@BJP4India) June 30, 2023

The Prime Minister boarded a yellow line metro train enroute Samaypur Badli station. The Vishwavidyalaya metro station is few stops ahead on that route and is the closest station to reach the DU campus.

In the video of PM Modi taking a metro ride to DU campus, the leader is seen interacting with other passengers.

PM Shri @narendramodi interacts with passengers in Delhi Metro during his ride to Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/NHYZlSUrYb — BJP (@BJP4India) June 30, 2023

After reaching the Delhi University, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the varsity's Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology and the academic block which will be built in the North Campus of the University. He also addressed the students of the University.

