PM Modi releases latest tiger census figures, number grows to 3,167 in 2022
The tiger population in the country was 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022, according to the data
Mysuru: The population of tigers in India rose by 200 in the past four years to 3,167 in 2022, as per the latest tiger census data released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday.
The tiger population in the country was 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022, according to the data.
At the inaugural session of the commemoration of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’, the Prime Minister also launched the ‘International Big Cat Alliance’ (IBCA) and released a booklet ‘Amrit Kaal Ka Tiger Vision’, presenting the vision for tiger conservation in the next 25 years.
The Prime Minister said that protection of wildlife was a universal issue, adding that IBCA was India’s endeavour for the protection and conservation of big cats.
“Cheetahs had become extinct in India decades ago. We brought this magnificent big cat to India from Namibia and South Africa. This is the first successful transcontinental translocation of the big cat,” Modi said.
For wildlife to thrive, it is important for ecosystems to thrive, Modi said adding that this has been happening in India.
“India is a country where protecting nature is part of culture. We do not believe in conflict between ecology and economy, but give importance to coexistence between the two,” he noted.
In July 2019, the Prime Minister had called for an ‘Alliance of Global Leaders’ to “obliterate demand” and firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia.
India launched the IBCA with to bring focus to protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world — Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah — with membership of the range countries harbouring these species.
India launched ‘Project Tiger’ on April 1, 1973 to promote tiger conservation. Initially, it covered nine tiger reserves spread over 18,278 sq km. At present, there are 53 tiger reserves spanning more than 75,000 sq km (approximately 2.4 per cent of the country’s geographical area).
The Prime Minister spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve where he went on a jeep safari and got a glimpse of the wildlife, natural beauty and biodiversity.
(With inputs from PTI)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
ISRO's LVM3 successfully injects 36 satellites into intended orbits
The 43.5 metre tall rocket blasted off at a prefixed time of 9 am today, from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre here, about 135 kms from Chennai, at the end of a 24.30 hour countdown
Salim Durani was a legend, an institution in himself, says PM Modi
Durani, the stylish India cricketer of the 1960s known as much for his six-hitting prowess as for his movie-star looks and fine dressing sense, was 88 and breathed his last in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev meets PM Modi, discusses bilateral cooperation
Earlier in the day, Nikolai Patrushev met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi. During the meeting, the two sides outlined ways for further cooperation between Russia and India in the security sector