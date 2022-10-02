PM Modi, President Murmu offer condolences as 26 die in Kanpur road accident

New Delhi: At least 26 people were killed and several others injured after a tractor trolley overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered their condolences to the families of those who were killed in the accident

President Droupadi Murmu said she was deeply anguished to hear about the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and offered condolences to the bereaved family members.

“Deeply anguished by the news of the death of many people in a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery,” Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

कानपुर में हुए सड़क हादसे में कई लोगों की मृत्यु के समाचार से बहुत व्यथित हूं। इस दुर्घटना में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं। मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next kin of each of the deceased while the injured would be given Rs 50,000, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected,” Modi said in a tweet.

Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 1, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the senior officers have been instructed to reach the spot immediately.

“The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching. The District Magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured,” tweeted CM Yogi.

“The loss of life in this accident is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and the families of the dead to bear this unfathomable loss,” he added.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज ने कानपुर में सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया है। महाराज जी ने वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को तत्काल मौके पर जाकर राहत व बचाव कार्य संचालित करने तथा घायलों के उपचार की समुचित व्यवस्था करने हेतु निर्देश दिए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) October 2, 2022

The incident took place in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur district on late Saturday evening. Most of the victims were women and children, officials said.

The tractor trolley carrying 50 devotees, officials said, was returning from the Chandrika Devi temple in Fatehpur. Following the accident, the police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation along with the locals.

The injured were sent to the community health centre immediately for treatment. Five injured have been referred to Kanpur Hallet Hospital.

“A total of 26 people have lost their lives and others are injured. The pilgrims were returning from Chandika Devi temple in Fatehpura. The injured people have been sent to Hallet hospital. The investigation is underway. Rescue work has been completed,” said Vishak G Iyer, District Magistrate, Kanpur.

