PM Modi pays tribute to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims, says their unparalleled courage will motivate generations

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on 13 April 1919, when troops of the British Indian Army fired machine guns into a crowd of unarmed protesters who had congregated in Punjab's Amritsar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to people killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919 and said their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations.

PM Modi also shared the speech that he delivered at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak on 28 August, 2021.

"Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Unveiling the renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial through video conferencing last year, PM Modi said those 10 minutes of 13 April, 1919 became the immortal story of India's freedom struggle, due to which the people of the country are being able to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of freedom.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919, when troops of the British Indian Army, under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer, fired machine guns into a crowd of unarmed protesters and pilgrims who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar on the occasion of Baisakhi.

The crowd had assembled peacefully at the venue to condemn the arrest of two national leaders -- Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew -- when they were fired at indiscriminately by General Dyer and his men.

According to British government records, 379 people including men, women, and children were killed while 1,200 were wounded in the firing. Other sources place the number of dead at well over 1,000.

