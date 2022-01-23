PM Modi pays floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary

To commence the celebrations of Republic Day, Modi, on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, will unveil the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday at around 6 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in the Central Hall of Parliament in Delhi.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers tribute to Netaji #SubhasChandraBose on his 125th birth anniversary in the Central Hall, Parliament House pic.twitter.com/nibRmuypLc — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

Earlier paying tributes to Netaji the prime minister had said every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to the nation.

"Wishing all the countrymen a very Happy Parakram Diwas. My respectful tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation," tweeted PM Modi today.

Notably, last year, the Centre had declared 23 January as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Born on 23 January, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement. Subhas Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.

In a first, India will begin Republic Day celebrations from 23 January instead of 24 January, to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It will end on 30 January, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

On 21 January, the prime minister had informed that a grand granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate soon.

He said till the time the work for the "grand statue" of Netaji, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue would be installed at the same place.

Official sources have informed that the dimensions of Netaji's statue would be 28 feet in height and 6 feet in breadth.

Also, the flame at the India Gate will be extinguished after 50 years and will be merged with the flame at the adjoining National War Memorial (NWM) in the run-up for Republic Day.

