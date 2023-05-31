PM Modi offers prayers at Brahma temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the famous Brahma temple in Pushkar in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district.

PM Modi will later travel to Kayad Vishram Sthali on Jaipur Road in a helicopter for a public rally.

Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary, and other BJP leaders from Rajasthan are expected to attend the rally.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for PM Modi’s visit.

(With inputs from PTI)

