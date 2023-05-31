India

PM Modi offers prayers at Brahma temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar

PM Modi will later travel to Kayad Vishram Sthali on Jaipur Road in a helicopter for a public rally

FP Staff May 31, 2023 16:42:26 IST
PM Modi offers prayers at Brahma temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Brahma temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar. Image courtesy: Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the famous Brahma temple in Pushkar in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district.

PM Modi will later travel to Kayad Vishram Sthali on Jaipur Road in a helicopter for a public rally.

Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary, and other BJP leaders from Rajasthan are expected to attend the rally.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for PM Modi’s visit.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 31, 2023 16:42:26 IST