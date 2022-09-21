PM Modi mourns death of Raju Srivastava, says actor-comedian 'brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the passing away of renowned comedian and actor Raju Srivastava. The Prime Minister said that he will “continue to live in the hearts of countless people” because of his rich work over the years.

In a post on Twitter, the Prime Minister shared a picture with the comedian and said, “Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years.”

Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/U9UjGcfeBK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and remembered Raju Srivastav. "Renowned comedian Raju Srivastava ji had a unique style, he impressed everyone with his amazing talent. His death is a great loss to the art world. I express my condolences to his family and fans. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. peace peace," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार राजू श्रीवास्तव जी का एक विशिष्ट अंदाज था, उन्होंने अपनी अद्भुत प्रतिभा से सभी को प्रभावित किया। उनका निधन कला जगत के लिए एक बड़ी क्षति है। मैं उनके परिजनों व प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। ॐ शांति शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 21, 2022

After over 40 days of hospitalisation, Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday (21 September) in Delhi. He was 58.

On 10 August, Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi after he suffered a heart attack. He was critical for the past eight days.

Srivastava's nephew Kushal said that the actor-comedian was put on ventilator but his condition deteriorated. "We are hoping and praying for a miracle. Yes, Dr Padma Srivastava is flying to Delhi from Kolkata, she should be here by this evening. As we speak, Raju ji’s condition has become very critical," he said.

Srivastava rose to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has featured in Hindi films including Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa (remake) and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya.

He was also one of the contestants on Bigg Boss season 3 that was hosted by veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. Srivastava was shared the screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2003 film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

With inputs from agencies

