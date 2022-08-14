India

PM Modi mourns death of investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, remembers him as 'witty and insightful'

'He was also very passionate about India's progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers,' said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also share condolences

FP Staff August 14, 2022 11:19:04 IST
PM Modi and investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Twitter/@narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, expressed his condolences on the demise of veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. PM said that he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world.

The 62-year-old Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai.

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"He (Jhunjhunwala) was also very passionate about India's progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.

Home Minister Amit Shah was 'anguished' over the demise of the eminent investor.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 'foundly' remembered several conversation she had with late Jhunjhunwala.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was 'shocked' at the demise of the 'seasoned investor'.

While the Industrialist Gautam Adani was 'extremely saddened' by the passing away of the 'legendary' investor.

 The ace stock market investor was often hailed as the 'big bull' or 'Warren Buffett' of India.

Updated Date: August 14, 2022 11:53:47 IST

