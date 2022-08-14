PM Modi mourns death of investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, remembers him as 'witty and insightful'

'He was also very passionate about India's progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers,' said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also share condolences

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, expressed his condolences on the demise of veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. PM said that he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world.

The 62-year-old Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai.

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"He (Jhunjhunwala) was also very passionate about India's progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.

Home Minister Amit Shah was 'anguished' over the demise of the eminent investor.

Anguished to learn about the passing away of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market have inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his bullish outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 'foundly' remembered several conversation she had with late Jhunjhunwala.

Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more. Investor, bold risk taker, masterly understanding of the stock market, clear in communication- a leader in his own right. Fondly remember several conversations we’ve had. Had strong belief in India’s strength and capabilities. Condolences — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 14, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was 'shocked' at the demise of the 'seasoned investor'.

Shocked by the sudden demise of seasoned Investor, Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He will be remembered for his contributions in business and industry. He was at the forefront of creating a culture of investing in Indian stock markets. Condolences to his family and many admirers. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 14, 2022

While the Industrialist Gautam Adani was 'extremely saddened' by the passing away of the 'legendary' investor.

Extremely saddened by the untimely passing away of the most legendary investor that India has had. Shri Jhunjhunwala inspired an entire generation to believe in our equity markets with his brilliant views. We will miss him. India will miss him but we will never forget him. RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/XrOBM3t0nG — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 14, 2022

The ace stock market investor was often hailed as the 'big bull' or 'Warren Buffett' of India.

