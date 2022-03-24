PM Modi meets specially-abled painter Aayush Kundal, calls him source of inspiration

Kundal suffers from cerebral palsy in 80 per cent of his body and paints with his feet. Kundal has won the first prize by displaying his paintings in various exhibitions at Indore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met specially-abled young Aayush Kundal and lauded him for his paintings.

Calling the moment distinctively unforgettable, Modi said, " He is a source of inspiration for all of us. To keep on getting continuous inspiration, I will follow him on Twitter."

आज @aayush_kundal से मिलना मेरे लिए एक अविस्मरणीय क्षण बन गया। आयुष ने जिस प्रकार पेंटिंग में महारत हासिल की और अपनी भावनाओं को पैर की उंगलियों से आकार दिया, वो हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है। अनवरत प्रेरणा मिलती रहे, इसलिए मैं उन्हें ट्विटर पर फॉलो कर रहा हूं। pic.twitter.com/hHskGAFQXW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2022

The prime minister also appealed to the general public to see Kundal's paintings. "I request you all to have a look at the painting @aayush_kundal. Aayush has also created a YouTube channel for his paintings, which contains different colours of his life" Modi said in a tweet.

Specially-abled Kundal paints with his feet. According to the website, Mouth and Foot Painting Artists, Kundal was born on 27 April 1997 and was brought up in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. He suffers from cerebral palsy in 80 per cent of his body, leaving him dependant on his mother for day-to-day activities.

At the age of 10, Kundal had joined a school for the physically disabled. He gradually developed an interest in drawing and sketching, but he says when he started adding colour, he could never stop.

In the initial days he experienced difficulty drawing and painting without using his hands but slowly with patience and practice, he perfected the skill of drawing and painting with his legs. Kundal has won the first prize by displaying his paintings in various exhibitions at Indore.

