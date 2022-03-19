This is Kishida's first visit to India after becoming the prime minister. The Japanese prime minister, who is here for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, is expected to announce a plan to invest $42 billion in India over the next five years

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The two leaders held productive talks during which ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries were discussed, the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

"Advancing friendship with Japan. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @kishida230 held productive talks in New Delhi. Both leaders discussed ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries," the PMO tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that the 14th annual India-Japan Annual Summit, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between two countries began today.

"The 14th Annual Summit gets underway with a meeting between PM @narendramodi and Japanese PM @kishida230. Another step toward advancing the India-Japan partnership - a partnership for peace, prosperity and progress," tweeted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Kishida arrived here in the national capital earlier today for his first visit to India as the head of the Japanese government. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received the Japanese Prime Minister at the airport.

Kishida is also set to announce a plan to invest USD 42 billion in India over the next five years and is likely to announce the public-private funding plan during the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, according to a report in Nikkei Asia.

The Summit would also mark the first meeting between the two leaders. The previous India-Japan Annual Summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018.

The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest so as to advance their Partnership for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

