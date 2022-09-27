New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and expressed faith that the India-Japan relations will deepen and scale new heights under the leadership of the Japanese Prime Minister.

Modi, who is here to attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, met his Japanese counterpart ahead of the ceremony.

PM Modi extended his deepest condolences on the untimely demise of former PM Abe and said that India is missing him.

“Today we are meeting in this hour of sorrow. The last time I came I had a long conversation with former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. India is missing Shinzo Abe and remembering him and Japan,” saod PM Modi during the bilateral meeting with Kishida.

He also had a useful exchange on further enhancing bilateral relations and working together towards realisation of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

“I’ve faith that under your leadership, India-Japan relations will deepen and scale new heights and we will be able to play an appropriate role in solving the problems of the world,” he added.

In a statement MEA said, “The leaders renewed their commitment towards further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and in working together in the region and in various international groupings and institutions.”

Kishida visited India for the annual summit in March while Modi visited Japan for the Quad Leaders’ Summit in May.

“The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and PM Kishida during the upcoming visit will be an opportunity for the two leaders to reaffirm their commitment to further strengthening of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had said on Monday.

“These meetings underscored the two leaders’ commitment towards deepening India-Japan ties, particularly in the context of shaping a post-pandemic regional and global order,” he said ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Japan.

Kwatra said there is deep convergence between India and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region.

Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and governments, are expected to attend Abe’s funeral on Tuesday.

Abe was shot dead while making a campaign speech on 8 July in the southern Japanese city of Nara.

With inputs from agencies

