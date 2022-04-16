PM Modi meets BAPS Sadhus, lauds their relief work during COVID, Ukraine crisis

The prime minister also discussed the upcoming birth centenary celebrations of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj and recalled his rich contribution to society

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with senior saints from Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS), Ishwarcharan Swami and Brahmavihari Swami on Saturday.

The prime minister appreciated the relief work done by BAPS in the time of COVID-19 and during the Ukraine crisis. He also discussed the upcoming birth centenary celebrations of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji.

"Met senior BAPS Sadhus, Ishwarcharan Swami and Brahmavihari Swami. Appreciated BAPS relief work in the time of COVID-19 and during the Ukraine crisis. Discussed the upcoming birth centenary celebrations of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji and recalled his rich contribution to society," the prime minister tweeted with a photograph.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.