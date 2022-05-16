PM Modi makes stopover in Lucknow for dinner with Yogi Adityanath, cabinet on return from Nepal

Prime Minister Modi was received at the airport by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a quick stopover in Lucknow on his way back from Nepal for dinner with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Cabinet.

According to a report in India Today, PM Modi was received at the airport by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met ministers in Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Details of the meeting are awaited.

The prime minister also visited the Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar before reaching Lucknow.

He earlier in the day attended a programme in Nepal’s Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

The state's information department shared a group photo of the PM with the UP ministers.

In the picture, PM Modi is seen sitting between Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Yogi Adityanath.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.