PM Modi Himachal Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Dussehra Rath Yatra

PM Modi Himachal Visit LIVE: Earlier, PM Modi extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Dussehra and expressed his happiness to be a part of the International Kullu Dussehra Festival that is to be celebrated here from 5 to 11 October

October 05, 2022
PM Modi in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

PM Modi receives warm welcome in Kullu
AIIMS Bilaspur to be known as 'Green Hospital': PM Modi in Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur and said that the hospital will be called the ‘Green Hospital’.

“In the last 8 years, we have worked on ensuring development benefits reach the remotest parts of the country. AIIMS Bilaspur will not only increase access to affordable healthcare in Himachal but is also eco-friendly and will be known as ‘Green AIIMS’,” PM Modi said in his address in Bilaspur.

Terming the inauguration of AIIMS a moment of pride in Himachal, PM Modi said that the state has played a crucial role in “Rashtra Raksha” and the hospital will now play a “pivotal role in Jeevan Raksha” adding that Himachal is one of the three states chosen for
establishing Bulk Drugs Park that will ensure the access to affordable medicines in India.

Previous governments used to lay stones and forget about completing projects after polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that previous governments used to lay stones and forget about completing projects after polls but his government lays stones and also inaugurates projects.

Development in Himachal Pradesh, he said, has been possible as people have voted the BJP to power both at the Centre and in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Luhnu ground after inaugurating AIIMS and Hydro Engineering College here, Modi said Himachal Pradesh plays crucial role in 'rashtra raksha' (saving nation) and now with AIIMS at Bilaspur, it will also play a pivotal role in 'jeevan raksha' (saving lives).

The prime minister's rally here comes ahead of assembly elections in the state which are slated to be held within the next two months, reported PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bhagwan Shri Raghunath Ji's Rath in Kullu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Dussehra Rath Yatra

PM Modi attends Dussehra celebrations in Kullu

PM Modi greets huge gathering of people in Kullu

PM Modi receives warm welcome in Kullu

Previous governments used to lay stones and forget about completing projects after polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that previous governments used to lay stones and forget about completing projects after polls but his government lays stones and also inaugurates projects.

Development in Himachal Pradesh, he said, has been possible as people have voted the BJP to power both at the Centre and in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Luhnu ground after inaugurating AIIMS and Hydro Engineering College here, Modi said Himachal Pradesh plays crucial role in 'rashtra raksha' (saving nation) and now with AIIMS at Bilaspur, it will also play a pivotal role in 'jeevan raksha' (saving lives).

The prime minister's rally here comes ahead of assembly elections in the state which are slated to be held within the next two months, reported PTI.

Bulk Drugs Park being developed in Himachal Pradesh will be key in ensuring access to affordable medicines

Himachal Pradesh will play crucial role in saving people's life: PM Modi after inaugurating AIIMS Bilaspur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the fully functional All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur.

The AIIMS – whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in October 2017 – has been established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

AIIMS Bilaspur, constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 specialty and 17 super specialty departments, 18 modular operation theatres and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds.

Spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI etc., Amrit Pharmacy and Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30-bedded AYUSH block.

The hospital has also set up the Centre for Digital Health to provide health services in tribal and inaccessible tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Also, specialist health services will be provided by the hospital through health camps in the inaccessible tribal and high Himalayan regions like Kaza, Saluni, and Keylong.

The hospital will admit 100 students for MBBS course and 60 students for nursing courses every year.

Modi will also address a public meeting at Luhnu ground in Bilaspur.

Updated Date: October 05, 2022 16:49:03 IST

