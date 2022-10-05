PM Modi Himachal Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Dussehra Rath Yatra

15:07 (ist)

PM Modi Himachal Visit LIVE

AIIMS Bilaspur to be known as 'Green Hospital': PM Modi in Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur and said that the hospital will be called the ‘Green Hospital’.

“In the last 8 years, we have worked on ensuring development benefits reach the remotest parts of the country. AIIMS Bilaspur will not only increase access to affordable healthcare in Himachal but is also eco-friendly and will be known as ‘Green AIIMS’,” PM Modi said in his address in Bilaspur.

Terming the inauguration of AIIMS a moment of pride in Himachal, PM Modi said that the state has played a crucial role in “Rashtra Raksha” and the hospital will now play a “pivotal role in Jeevan Raksha” adding that Himachal is one of the three states chosen for

establishing Bulk Drugs Park that will ensure the access to affordable medicines in India.

