UP Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE: Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 cr in UP in four years, says Mukesh Ambani

Investor UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor-centric and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavours to deliver relevant, well-defined, standardized services to investors

FP Staff February 10, 2023 11:42:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. ANI

11:42 (ist)

Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 cr in UP in 4 yrs

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced Rs 75,000 crore investment over the next four years in expanding the telecom network, including roll out of 5G services, retail and new energy business in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the UP Investor Summit, he said his group's telecom arm Jio will roll out 5G services across the state by December 2023.

Also, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate will set up 10 GW of renewable capacity and start a bio-energy business in the state, he added. 

PTI
11:35 (ist)

A unique situation in India where we will see growth led by infrastructure and consumption, says N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons
11:26 (ist)

2023 budget has laid foundation for India's emergence as a developed nation, says Mukesh Ambani
11:19 (ist)

Jio will complete 5G roll-out to cover every town, village in UP by Dec 2023, says Mukesh Ambani
11:16 (ist)

India is poised to become 3rd largest economy by 2030, says Kumar Mangalam Birla
11:14 (ist)

Kumar Mangalam Birla says his group commits Rs 25,000 crore across businesses

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Speaking at the Summit said that his group commits Rs 25,000 crore across businesses  -- cement, metals, chemicals, financial services, and renewable energy.
11:13 (ist)

Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani at UP Global Investors Summit 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow on Friday. He inaugurated an exhibition ahead of the summit.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The mega event is aimed to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Investor UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor-centric and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavours to deliver relevant, well-defined, standardized services to investors, said an official statement.

PM Narendra Modi will address industrialists from abroad and the country thereafter inaugurating the event.

During the course of the summit, there will be a total of 34 sessions. Of these, 10 sessions will be on the first day, 13 on the second and 11 on the last day. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi as well as industrialists Mukesh Ambani, K Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Anand Mahindra will address the inaugural session of the summit.

Later, on the opening day, a discussion on ‘UP Designing and Manufacturing in India for the World’ will take place, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav as the chief guest.

On Day 2, a session on ‘UP is Open for Business Providing New Opportunities for MSMEs and Co-operatives’ will be held. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the session. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the session.

One of the sessions lined up on the last day is ‘UP Opportunities in Excise and Sugar Industry’. It will be attended by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

There will be a session on E-mobility, and a seminar on Vehicle and Future Mobility in Vashishtha Hall. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will share his views on the same.

Also, a bankers’ roundtable on UP’s march towards a one trillion dollar economy will also be held. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the roundtable.

The chief guest at the closing ceremony will be President Droupadi Murmu.

Updated Date: February 10, 2023 11:42:48 IST

