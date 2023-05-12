PM Modi lays foundation stone worth around Rs 4400 crores projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra laid the foundation stone of various projects worth around Rs 4400 crores in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Friday.

The projects include laying the foundation stone and inaugurating development projects worth over Rs 2450 crores such as Urban Development Department, Water Supply Department, Road and Transport Department and Mines and Minerals Department.

The PM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of PMAY (rural and urban) projects worth around Rs 1950 crores and participated in Gruh Pravesh of around 19,000 houses built under the scheme by handing over keys to beneficiaries of the scheme during the program.

PM-Awas Yojana has transformed the housing sector. This has particularly benefited the poor and middle class. https://t.co/Vy1u7L0Uoy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2023



Addressing the gathering, he said that nation-building is an ongoing ‘Maha Yagya’. He expressed satisfaction at the pace of development in Gujarat under the government formed after the recent election.

The Prime Minister said that the government is trying to reach everyone and efforts are on for the 100 per cent saturation of benefits of the schemes. “For us, the development of the country is a conviction and a commitment”, he remarked as he underlined that the government is striving for the saturation of all government schemes.

He also pointed out that roughly 75 per cent of homes in rural areas lacked the facility of a toilet even though policies were already in place. After 2014, the Prime Minister said, the government did not limit itself to only providing a roof for the poor but turned the homes into a basis for tackling poverty and a medium for strengthening their dignity.

“Under PMAY, the beneficiaries have a say in the construction of houses where the government transfers the financial aid directly into their bank accounts”, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the houses being constructed under the PMAY are a package of many schemes. This house has a toilet under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, electricity connection under Saubhagya scheme, free LPG connection under Ujjwala scheme, piped wanted under JJM, he said.

He said apart from these things, free medical treatment and free ration are also working as a security shield for the poor.

In the 25 years of Amrit Kaal especially tier-2 and tier-3 will give pace to the economy, he said, adding that the basic facilities are being spruced up in 500 cities under the AMRUT mission and 100 cities are getting smart facilities.

Speaking about the lack of seriousness for tonnes of municipal waste generated in the country, the Prime Minister said that waste processing in the country has increased from 14-15 per cent in 2014 to 75 per cent today.

The government is working on mission mode to eliminate the heaps of garbage in our cities. “Quality of life in our cities is possible only when we get a clean environment and pure air”, the PM said.

