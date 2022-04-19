PM Modi lays foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar
Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat. Earlier in the day, he dedicated to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs. 600 crores
Jamnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.
He laid the foundation stone in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO).
Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.
Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat. Earlier in the day, he dedicated to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs. 600 crores.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Jyotirao Phule champion of social justice, source of hope for countless people, says Narendra Modi
The prime minister paid his tributes to the social reformer on his birth anniversary
World Medical Association writes to PM Modi seeking intervention over attacks on doctors
IMA said that Dr Stensmyren, in her letter, stated that she was 'shocked' by the involvement of law enforcement officers and described this as 'an apparently ambiguous legal situation'
BJP dedicated to 'rashtra bhakti', rivals for 'parivar bhakti', says PM Modi at party's foundation day
PM Modi said the parties dedicated to further family rule have little regard for constitutional norms and cover up corruption and misdeeds of each other even though they may be active in different states