PM Modi launches 'Digital Jyot' campaign to give special tribute to heroes of freedom struggle

The Digital Jyot has been installed at the Central Park in Delhi, and enables the citizens to share a heartfelt message of gratitude to our freedom fighters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tweeted that a sky beam light has been installed at the Central Park in Delhi, and every tribute paid will intensify the illumination of the Digital Jyot. He also urged people to take part in this unique endeavour and strengthen Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

A sky beam light has been installed at Central Park in Delhi. Every tribute paid will intensify the illumination of the Digital Jyot. Do take part in this unique endeavour and strengthen Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. pic.twitter.com/91PFWfDR3x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2022

In another tweet, PM Modi paid a special tribute to the heroes of the freedom struggle, and said that the Digital Jyot uses technology and enables you to share a heartfelt message of gratitude to our freedom fighters.

A special tribute to the heroes of our freedom struggle! Digital Jyot uses technology and enables you to share a heartfelt message of gratitude to our freedom fighters. https://t.co/0nGXaK0P3g pic.twitter.com/zmV5j6KGJn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2022

According to the Ministry of Culture, the Digital Jyot symbolizes the glow of freedom that illuminates our lives. It is surrounded by an illuminated metallic floral sculpture inspired by the courage and determination of our freedom fighters and martyrs. The design finds its inspiration from nature and flowers linked to the ideas of hope, strength and positivity. The picture of the people lighting the lamp will also be flashed on the large LED screen in Central Park.

To mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which commemorates 75 years of independence, the Ministry of Culture also started the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, and urged the citizens to proudly hoist the tricolor at their homes from 13 to 15 August.

The Ministry stated that the its main purpose behind this initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and deepen connect with the tricolor.

PM Modi on Friday urged the citizens to take part in the intitative. He tweeted, "This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag."

This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag. https://t.co/w36PqW4YV3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

