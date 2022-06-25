PM Modi issues departure statement ahead of his visit to Germany and UAE on 26-28 June

The prime minister said he will be exchanging views with the G7 countries on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Germany to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit on 26-27 June. Following the trip, he will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 28 June to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler. He will also congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE.

Ahead of leaving for Germany the prime minister issued his departure statement:

He will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany at the invitation of Chancellor of Germany, HE Olaf Scholz, for the G7 Summit under the German presidency. "It will be a pleasure to meet Chancellor Scholz again after the productive India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) last month" the prime minister said in the statement.

In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on important global issues impacting humanity, Germany has also invited other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the G7 Summit. During the sessions of the Summit, Modi will be exchanging views with the G7 counties, G7 partner countries and guest international organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy. "I look forward to meeting leaders of some of the participating G7 and guest countries on the sidelines of the summit", he said.

The statement further reads, "While in Germany, I also look forward to meeting members of the Indian Diaspora from across Europe, who are contributing immensely to their local economies as also enriching our relations with European countries."

On his way back to India, he will make a brief stopover in Abu Dhabi, UAE for a meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi on 28 June, 2022 to convey my personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE president and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

