‘PM Modi is the most loved leader around the world’, says Italian PM Giorgia Meloni
This is PM Giorgia Meloni's first visit to India. According to the Indian external affairs spokesperson, the visit is tipped further strengthen and deepen the long-standing relationship between India and Italy
New Delhi: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni lauded her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for having the highest approval ratings in the world.
Speaking at the India-Italy bilateral meeting that is taking place in India’s capital New Delhi, Meloni said, “PM Modi is the most loved one of all (leaders) around the world. This is really proven that he has been a major leader and congratulations for that.”
Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi met Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at Hyderabad House in Delhi. They are to hold a bilateral meeting in the national capital.
PM Meloni is the Chief Guest & Keynote Speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue 2023.
“Talks between PM @narendramodi and PM @GiorgiaMeloni commence. Leaders will exchange views on taking the multifaceted bilateral ties forward with a mutual commitment to foster growth, widen collaboration in various fields and deepen convergences on regional & global issues,” tweeted Bagchi.
Earlier, Meloni paid her respects to Mahatma Gandhi by offering floral tributes at his memorial, Rajghat, on Thursday morning.
She was received by PM Modi in a ceremonial welcome accorded to the Italian premier at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.
This is PM Meloni’s first visit to India. According to the MEA spokesperson, the visit is tipped further strengthen and deepen the long-standing relationship between India and Italy.
With inputs from ANI.
