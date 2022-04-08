PM Modi invites citizens to share 'inspiring life journeys' for Mann Ki Baat radio programme on 24 April

People can share their ideas through applications including MyGov, Namo App, or by dialing the number 1800-11-7800 and record the message

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited people to share their thoughts on themes and issues that matter to them for the upcoming episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to ask the people of the country to "extraordinary feats of grassroot level change-makers" for his upcoming monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat on 24 February 2022.

People can share their ideas through applications including MyGov, Namo App, or by dialing the number 1800-11-7800 and record the message.

"Through #MannKiBaat we celebrate the extraordinary feats of grassroots level change-makers. Do you know of such inspiring life journeys? Share them for this month’s programme on the 24th. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 to record a message," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The phone lines will remain open till 22 April. People can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions to the Prime Minister.

The 88th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be held on 24 April 24, which is the last Sunday of February 2022.

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio programme through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the nation. It is aired on All India Radio (AIR) on the last Sunday of every month,

It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 in the evening.

