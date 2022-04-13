PM Modi interacts with those involved in Deoghar rescue operation, says 'people have a lot of faith in the uniform'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the rescue teams and offered condolence to the families of the bereaved

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the personnel of Indian Air Force, Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP, local administration and civil society who were involved in rescue operations at Jharkhand's Deoghar where three people died in a cable car accident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, DG NDRF, DG ITBP were among those present on the occasion, read a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The prime minister praised the rescue teams and offered condolence to the families of the bereaved. "Country is proud that we have a skilled force in the form of our armed forces, Air Force, ITBP, NDRF and police personnel, that has capability to protect citizen in the time of distress”, he said.

“For three days, round the clock, you completed a difficult rescue operation and saved the lives of many countrymen. I also consider it to be the grace of Baba Vaidyanath ji”, he added.

Further, he noted the recognition and image that NDRF has carved for itself through their courage and hard work. Om Prakash Goswami, Inspector/GD, NDRF narrated the details of operations to the prime minister, who said that the courage of NDRF is recognized by the entire country.

Amit Shah complimented those involved in the rescue operation. This is an example of a well-coordinated operation, he stated. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi disaster management transcended earlier relief-based approach to emphasis on preventing the loss of lives. Today, there is an integrated set up at every level to react and protect lives all the time. NDRF, SDRF, Armed forces, ITBP Police and local administration worked in exemplary coordination in the operation, Amit Shah stated.

Group Captain Y K Kandalkar of Indian Air Force informed about the operation during the crisis. The prime minister noted the skills of the pilots navigating helicopter so near the wires. Sergeant Pankaj Kumar Rana of Indian Air Force explained the role of Garuna commandos in rescuing the passenger in the adverse conditions of the cable car and amidst the distress of the passenger including children and women. The prime minister praised the extraordinary courage of the Air Force personnel.

Pannalal Joshi of Damodar Ropeway, Deoghar, who saved many passengers, explained the role of civilians in the rescue operations. Prime Minister Modi said that helping others is part of our culture and praised the resourcefulness and courage of these people, the PMO statement read.

Brig Ashwini Nayyar narrated the role of Army in the operation and talked about the rescue from cable cars at lower level. The prime minister praised the coordination, speed and planning of the team work.

He said in such cases, response time is critical for the success. He said that people feel assured after seeing the uniform.

The prime minister said, “People have a lot of faith in the uniform. Whenever people in distress see you, they believe that their life is now safe, new hope awakens in them”.

He further expressed satisfaction that needs of children and elderly were always kept in mind during the operation. He appreciated the constant improvement in the forces with every such experience and praised the determination and patience of the forces. Further, he reiterated the government’s commitment to keep the rescue forces updated in terms of resources and equipment. “This entire operation has been a reflection of sensitivity, resourcefulness and courage”, he said.

Prime Minister Modi noted the resilience of the passengers who showed patience and courage. He specially commended the local citizens for their dedication and sense of service. Modi congratulated the passengers who were saved. “This crisis has once again made it clear that whenever any calamity strikes the nation, we put up a united front against the challenge and come out victorious. ‘Sabka Prayas’ played a major role in this operation also," Modi said.

He expressed condolences for the affected families and prayed for the recovery of the injured. He concluded by requesting all those involved in the operation to document the details and learning meticulously for future use.

