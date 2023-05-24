PM Modi interacts with Australian CEOs at business roundtable in Sydney, invites them to invest in India
PM Modi is having an eventful trip in Australia where he has presided over a mega diaspora conference, met with business leaders and celebrities, academics and public speakers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with Australian business heads in Sydney and invited them to invest in the country.
The Prime Minister said that he interacted with top CEOs during the business roundtable and elaborated on the business opportunities in India and the reform trajectory of our government.
“Interacted with top CEOs during the business roundtable in Sydney. Elaborated on the business opportunities in India and the reform trajectory of our Government. Invited Australian businesses to invest in India, Prime Minister said in a tweet.
Interacted with top CEOs during the business roundtable in Sydney. Elaborated on the business opportunities in India and the reform trajectory of our Government. Invited Australian businesses to invest in India. pic.twitter.com/vxxCY3P5ez
Related Articles
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2023
The PMO said in a tweet “Boosting business ties with Australia! “PM @narendramodi interacted with Australian CEOs at a business roundtable in Sydney. The PM highlighted the economic reforms and policy measures undertaken to enhance the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in the country.
”The MEA spokesperson said in a tweet: “Expanding India-Australia business ties! “PM @narendramodi addressed top Australian CEOs at a business roundtable in Sydney. Highlighted numerous economic reforms undertaken by the government. Encouraged the CEOs to forge partnerships with their Indian counterparts.”
Expanding 🇮🇳-🇦🇺 business ties!
PM @narendramodi addressed top Australian CEOs at a business roundtable in Sydney.
Highlighted numerous economic reforms undertaken by the government. Encouraged the CEOs to forge partnerships with their Indian counterparts. pic.twitter.com/pLVF0C27Pb
— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 24, 2023
Invited them to take advantage of investment opportunities offered by India in domains of infrastructure including digital infrastructure, IT, fintech, telecom, semiconductors, space, renewable energy including green hydrogen, education, pharma, healthcare including medical devices manufacturing, mining including critical minerals, textile, agriculture & food processing, he said in another tweet.
#WATCH | Sydney | After the business leaders’ roundtable with PM Modi, CEO-founder of WiseTech Global Richard White says, “It was fantastic. Actually, I think there is an enormous future between Australia and India. The PM was very gracious and incredibly able to understand what… pic.twitter.com/K2UOlMVnWV
— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
US Congressmen urges Speaker Kevin McCarthy to invite PM Modi for Congress' joint session
President Biden will host Modi on June 22 for an official state visit and a state dinner, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna from the Democratic Party and Congressman Michael Waltz from the Republican Party wrote to McCarthy.
WATCH | 'Pak people say they need leader like Modi... Sydney wants him as permanent PM'
Modi reached Australia on Monday for a three-day visit to strengthen bilateral relations between Sydney and New Delhi
Congress in Rajasthan follows policy of "appeasement", takes soft stand against terrorists: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple development projects worth more than Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan on Wednesday. He also addressed a public rally organised by the party at Abu Road in Sirohi district.