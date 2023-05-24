PM Modi interacts with Australian CEOs at business roundtable in Sydney, invites them to invest in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with Australian business heads in Sydney and invited them to invest in the country.

The Prime Minister said that he interacted with top CEOs during the business roundtable and elaborated on the business opportunities in India and the reform trajectory of our government.

“Interacted with top CEOs during the business roundtable in Sydney. Elaborated on the business opportunities in India and the reform trajectory of our Government. Invited Australian businesses to invest in India, Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The PMO said in a tweet “Boosting business ties with Australia! “PM @narendramodi interacted with Australian CEOs at a business roundtable in Sydney. The PM highlighted the economic reforms and policy measures undertaken to enhance the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in the country.

”The MEA spokesperson said in a tweet: “Expanding India-Australia business ties! “PM @narendramodi addressed top Australian CEOs at a business roundtable in Sydney. Highlighted numerous economic reforms undertaken by the government. Encouraged the CEOs to forge partnerships with their Indian counterparts.”

Expanding 🇮🇳-🇦🇺 business ties! PM @narendramodi addressed top Australian CEOs at a business roundtable in Sydney. Highlighted numerous economic reforms undertaken by the government. Encouraged the CEOs to forge partnerships with their Indian counterparts. pic.twitter.com/pLVF0C27Pb — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 24, 2023

Invited them to take advantage of investment opportunities offered by India in domains of infrastructure including digital infrastructure, IT, fintech, telecom, semiconductors, space, renewable energy including green hydrogen, education, pharma, healthcare including medical devices manufacturing, mining including critical minerals, textile, agriculture & food processing, he said in another tweet.

#WATCH | Sydney | After the business leaders’ roundtable with PM Modi, CEO-founder of WiseTech Global Richard White says, “It was fantastic. Actually, I think there is an enormous future between Australia and India. The PM was very gracious and incredibly able to understand what… pic.twitter.com/K2UOlMVnWV — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

