PM Modi inaugurates year-long celebrations of 90th anniversary of Sivagiri pilgrimage, calls for 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the inaugural ceremony of year-long joint celebrations of 90th anniversary of Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya today.

Launching the logo for year- long joint celebrations, Modi expressed his happiness on receiving saints in his house. He recalled meeting Sivagiri Mutt saints and devotees over the years and how he always felt energized by the interaction.

Addressing a programme to mark the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya.

Both Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Brahma Vidyalaya were started with the guidance of social reformer Narayana Guru.

Modi commented that these are not confined to the journey of these institutions but “this is also the immortal journey of that idea of India, which keeps moving forward through different mediums in different periods." “Be it the city of Shiva in Varanasi or Shivagiri in Varkala, every center of India's energy holds a special place in the lives of all of us Indians. These places are not mere pilgrimages, they are not just centers of faith, they are awakened establishments of the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat',” he said.

The Prime Minister elaborated that when we walk on this path of reforming the society, then a power of self-improvement is also awakened in the society. He gave the example of social adoption of the campaign of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao in the recent times where the situation improved.

In the backdrop of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Modi once again put forward his analysis of the freedom struggle which according to him always had a spiritual foundation. He said, "Our freedom struggle was never confined to expression of protest and political strategies. While it was a fight to break the chains of slavery, it was informed by the vision of how we will be as an independent country as, only what we are opposed to is not important, it what we stand for is more important.”

Sivagiri Pilgrimage is held every year for three days from 30 December to 1 January at Sivagiri, Thiruvananthapuram. According to Narayana Guru, the aim of pilgrimage should be the creation of comprehensive knowledge among the people and the pilgrimage should help in their overall development and prosperity. The pilgrimage started with a handful of devotees in 1933 but now has become one of the major events in South India.

