Addressing the event, PM Modi said the global event, which is being held in India for the first time after 1974, will be beneficial for farmers and women who are the true leaders in the dairy sector.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022 at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida on Monday.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said that the four-day global event, which is being held in India for the first time after 1974 and will see participants from around 50 countries, will be beneficial for farmers and women who are the true leaders in dairy sector.

“Women are the real leaders of India’s dairy sector… In 2014, India produced 146 million tonnes of milk. Now it has increased to 210 million tonnes. That means an increase of about 44 per cent,” the Prime Minister added.

Women are the real leaders of India’s dairy sector… In 2014, India produced 146 million tonnes of milk. Now it has increased to 210 million tonnes. That means an increase of about 44 percent: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/FmI7QQDYM7 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022

He said that India has become the largest producer of dairy products in the world due to collective efforts of small-scale dairy farmers.