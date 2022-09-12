PM Modi inaugurates World Dairy Summit, says will empower women and farmers
Addressing the event, PM Modi said the global event, which is being held in India for the first time after 1974, will be beneficial for farmers and women who are the true leaders in the dairy sector.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022 at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida on Monday.
Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said that the four-day global event, which is being held in India for the first time after 1974 and will see participants from around 50 countries, will be beneficial for farmers and women who are the true leaders in dairy sector.
“Women are the real leaders of India’s dairy sector… In 2014, India produced 146 million tonnes of milk. Now it has increased to 210 million tonnes. That means an increase of about 44 per cent,” the Prime Minister added.
Women are the real leaders of India’s dairy sector… In 2014, India produced 146 million tonnes of milk. Now it has increased to 210 million tonnes. That means an increase of about 44 percent: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/FmI7QQDYM7
— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022
He said that India has become the largest producer of dairy products in the world due to collective efforts of small-scale dairy farmers.
India’s dairy sector is recognised for production by masses rather than mass production. Today 8cr families are getting employment from dairy sector.India has become the largest producer of dairy products in the world due to collective efforts of small-scale dairy farmers:PM Modi pic.twitter.com/pzFjpryZQ7
— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022
He said that the the digital revolution witnessed in India has also reached the dairy sector.
“Digital payment system developed for India’s dairy sector can help farmers across the world,” he said.
The Prime Minister said that there have been a loss of livestock in many states due to lumpy skin disease and the Centre along with the state governments is working to control it
“In the recent past, there has been a loss of livestock in many states due to lumpy skin disease. The central government along with state governments is trying to control it. Our scientists have also prepared indigenous vaccine for it. We are also increasing its testing,” said the Prime Minister.
He said that the government is also working on universal vaccination of animals.
“We are also emphasising on universal vaccination of animals. We have resolved that by 2025, we will vaccinate 100 per cent of the animals against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis,” he added.
Before inaugurating the summit, PM Modi also inspected an exhibition at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.
PM Modi inspects an exhibition at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, UP. He’ll inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022 here shortly
Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Parshottam Rupala, CM Yogi Adityanath & others present pic.twitter.com/GX8gw1ZdVk
— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022
The International Dairy Federation’s World Dairy Summit is an annual meeting of the global dairy sector, bringing together approximately 1,500 participants from all over the world.
The participant profile includes CEOs and employees of dairy processing companies, dairy farmers, suppliers to the dairy industry, academicians, and government representatives.
With inputs from agencies
